OBITUARY: Charles Wayne Clark

Charles Wayne Clark, age 71 of Franklin, TN passed away November 5, 2025 at home.

He was born in Pulaski, TN to the late Charles Edward and Mary Elizabeth Clark. He was 1 of 3 children and is preceded in death by both brothers, Steve and Ricky.

Charles was a truck driver for many years, and was also the owner of a trucking company. In addition to his brothers, he is preceded in death by his wife Glenda Carol Clark who passed in January of 2025.

He is survived by his children, Bobby Lea (Billy) Stewart and Chuck Clark; grandchildren BJ and Brianna Stewart, Nicole (Jackson) Long, Michael and Brooklin Clark; great grandson Andrew Wayne Long; closest uncle, Tommy Clark; nephews he loved as his own, Steve King and Barry Davis.

A memorial service will be held at 3PM Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.