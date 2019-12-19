Charles William Brown, Jr. passed away December 17, 2019. He was born in Lebanon, TN to the late Charles & Dorothy Brown.

Preceded in death by his sister, Regena Poss. Survived by his wife, Julie and daughter, Rita. Charles earned his B.S. degree in Urban Planning at Middle Tennessee State University. He later earned his M.S. in Planning at the University of Tennessee Knoxville and his M.B.A at Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management. He was employed by the State of Tennessee for over forty years, most recently as a Budget Manager for the Department of Finance & Administration, Budget Office.

A Mass will be held 10:00AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, Father Gervan celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com