OBITUARY: Charles Turner ‘Chase’ Neal, IV

Charles Turner “Chase” Neal, IV, aged 44, passed away on September 12, 2024, in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Chase spent most of his life living in Nashville and was known for his larger-than-life personality and his deep love for his friends and family.

Chase graduated from Montgomery Bell Academy and then attended The University of the South, where he treasured his time on the football team. He went on to have a career in healthcare business development.

As an avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed watching his kids play sports. He also had a profound interest in cars, particularly in restoring them. He always said as a kid he dreamed of cars and trucks and now he got to build dream cars and trucks.

Chase was always happiest hanging out with family and friends.

Chase is survived by a loving family: his father, Charles Turner Neal, III; his mother, Linda Janes Neal; his daughter, Clara McCall Neal; his son, Henry Samuel Neal; his sisters, Jacinda Neal Norvell (Jim) and Amanda Neal Smith (Ash); his brother, Dr. Matthew Thomas Neal (Grace); and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews who will miss him dearly.

The Woodbine Funeral Home in Nashville, Tennessee, is assisting the family during this difficult time. There will be a private family service, followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Chase’s life will be celebrated and remembered for the joy and laughter he brought into the lives of those around him.