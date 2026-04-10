Brelinski, Charles Thor “Charlie” – Age 18, of Swartz Creek, passed away, April 6, 2026, as a result of an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek, MI 48473. Visitation will be held 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm Saturday, April 11, 2026, and 12-3 Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the funeral home.

Charlie was born on July 2, 2007, in Franklin, Tennessee, the son of Charles and Heather (Howell) Brelinski. He graduated from high school early and was recently promoted to manager at McDonald’s in Swartz Creek. Charlie was a dreamer with a beautiful soul. He was kind, funny, and loving, and always had a twinkle in his eye. He loved music, took pride in his hair, and had a curious and adventurous spirit. He enjoyed traveling, nature, vintage clothing, and vehicles. He also loved playing with airsoft, goofing around, and spending time with those he cared about. Loyal to his family and friends, Charlie considered many of his friends to be family. He was clumsy in an endearing way, fun-loving, and remarkably intelligent—almost genius-level. Above all, he was always respectful and will be deeply missed.

Surviving are: parents, Charles A. and Heather Brelinski; sister, Airabella Brelinski; grandparents, Teresa “Nanu” Howell, Dean Brelinski, Louann (William) Eplett; great-grandmother, Mildred “Granny” Anglin; aunts and uncles, Jimmy Anglin, Wesley Anglin, Emily Anglin, Christopher Howell, Lyndsey Howell, Matthew Brelinski, Andy Brelinski, Patrick Dildine, Teah Dildine, William Eplett, Jr. and Sylvia Eplett; many cousins, countless friends; his beloved Weiner dog, Joey; and the love of his life, his girlfriend, Lexy Mason. Online condolences may be posted on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel – Swartz Creek.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email