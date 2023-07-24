OBITUARY: Charles Taylor Faulkner M.D.

Charles Taylor Faulkner, M.D., age 80 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

He was born at Walter Reed Hospital on May 16, 1943 to Lt. Colonel Thomas M. and Ethel Belle Faulkner.

He first attended Falls Church High School in Virginia then graduated from Narimasu American High School, Tokyo, Japan in 1961. He attended the University of Virginia where he graduated “With Distinction” in 1965. He was a member of the freshman baseball team and Theta Chi Fraternity.

After a year of special study, he attended the University of Virginia Medical School, graduating in 1970. He was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha which is the National Honor Society for medical students.

Dr. Faulkner did an Internal Medicine internship at Vanderbilt University Hospital, followed by Radiology Residency. He entered private practice with Radiology Consultants, Inc. in 1974. He resigned from Consultants in 1988 to do locum tenens radiology, primarily with Premier Radiology. In 2004 he was pleased to return to Vanderbilt Radiology where he finished his 33 year career in 2007.

He loved traveling, fishing, hiking and spending time on Center Hill Lake. He adored his family and loved spending time with them. He was fondly and best known as “Mo Dee”. He was a member of Harpeth Christian Church. His sweet spirit and kindness will be missed by all.

Survived by: wife of 48 years, Margaret Jewell Faulkner, children, Melissa (Geoff) Miller, Brian Faulkner and Kathryn (Joey) Welden and grandchildren, Charles Thomas Fredrick Bennett, Olivia Leigh Bennett, Roxie Belle Welden, Indigo Grace Welden, Matilda Doll Faulkner and Sarah Jewell Faulkner.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, July 24, 2023 at Harpeth Christian Church, 1101 Gardner Drive, Franklin, TN 37064. Bobby Harrington and Ed Kaeser will officiate the service. Visitation with the family will follow immediately after the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Harpeth Christian Church, 1101 Gardner Drive, Franklin, TN 37064; Brookfield Academy, 3462 N. Brookfield Rd., Brookfield, WI 53045; Leukemia & Lymphoma Society LLS.org; Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarriorproject.org or Midtown Fellowship 2415 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

