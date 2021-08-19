OBITUARY: Charles Shannon Daniels

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Charles Shannon Daniels

Charles Shannon Daniels age 54 of College Grove, TN passed away August 10, 2021 from complications due to Covid. Shannon was born in Natchez, MS and received his bachelor’s degree from Delta State University.

He loved what he did everyday working with builders, clients, and our county in excavation and systems installations. He was passionate about his work, family, automotive project restorations and outdoor hobbies.

Shannon was extremely loving and proud of his three children. He was a dedicated father first and foremost. He treasured his children, embraced every moment with them. He was an enthusiastic traveler continually making plans for his next adventure whether it be off road or on road. His vivacious personality was enjoyed by family and great friends. He had an ease with everyone he met.

He is predeceased by his mother Helen Ray, survived by his soulmate and wife of 34 years, Ashley McShan Daniels, he met in college and never looked back; his children, Katherine Daniels, Brandon Daniels and Julia Claire Daniels; father Charles “Chuck” (Linda) Daniels; sisters, Kelly (Randall) Garrett and Jackie Daniels; father in law, Donald (Julia) McShan; sisters in law and brothers in law, Stephanie (Clark) Ouzts, Allison (John) Diffey, Doug (Kim) Killough, Tami (John) Dillard and Teri (Tony) Chapman and other loving family members.

The family will receive friends at a memorial gathering from 4-6 PM Friday, August, 20, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home (williamsonmemorial.com) in Franklin, TN (615) 794-2289.

Memorials may be made to Julia Claire Daniels UTMA,

