Charles Shannon Carter, age 87 of Nolensville, TN passed away on March 15, 2020. Charles was born in Williamson County and was a retired brick mason and a Veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War. He was a very active member of Jones Chapel Church of Christ. He loved gardening and spending time in the outdoors. Preceded in death by his parents, William Rufus and Louise Rivers Carter, brothers, Walter Henry, Floyd, and William Rufus Carter. Survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Frances L. Anglin Carter, son, William David Carter, daughter, Nancy Carter Ranchino, sisters, Lillian (Gilman) Lynch, Ann Allen, Mary Lou (Coy) Bean and Mildred Jean Polk, grandchildren, Rachel (Dave) Warstler and Caitlin (Brad) Todd and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ed Slayton officiating. Visitation will be held 5-8:00PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Charlie Yates, Derick Lynch, Dale Tucker, Tim Maxwell, Brad Todd, Tony Tucker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jones Chapel Church of Christ, 2060 Wilson Pike, Franklin, TN 37067.

