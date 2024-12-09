OBITUARY: Charles Robert “Bobby” Vaughn

Charles Robert Vaughn (Bobby), of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on December 7, 2024, at the age of 81.

Born on July 6, 1943 in Franklin, TN, to Alex G. and Avalyn Marlin Vaughn, Bobby was blessed to grow up in a large and loving family as one of eleven children. Bobby graduated from Franklin High School in 1963, where he had a successful stint as an amateur boxer. After high school, Bobby enjoyed a long career in the transit industry.

Bobby was a devout member of Highland Heights Church of Christ in Smyrna for over 30 years, where he served as needed and he really enjoyed being a Meals on Wheels volunteer alongside his wife. Whether in church, at work, among family, or out in the community, Bobby was known and appreciated for his friendly and humorous personality.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Hazel Christine Estep Vaughn, three daughters, Donna (Jamie) Cantrell, Debbie (Ronald) Davis, Denise (Chris) McCormick, and son, Lynn (Jodi) Cooper, 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Dot Newcome and Betty Ann Duncan, and three brothers, Raymond, Jack, and Richard Vaughn as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00AM Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Kelley Campbell officiating and grandsons and nephews serving as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Highland Heights Church of Christ Food Pantry. Visitation will be 3:00PM to 7:00PM on Tuesday, December 10th and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (615) 794-2289.

