OBITUARY: Charles Richard Griffin

Charles Richard Griffin, Age 77, of Brentwood, TN, passed away on March 10, 2025.

Preceded in death by his mother, Anne O’Mara Griffin; father, James Edward Griffin; siblings, Anne Burnett, Jim Griffin, Joe Griffin, Robbie Griffin, Mike Griffin, Pat Griffin and sister-in-law, Dawn Griffin.

He is survived by his wife, Sonia Smithson-Griffin; children, Ricky (Laurie), Wendi “D1” (Tommy) Lamb, Amanda “D2” (Chris) Horton; grandchildren, Thomas (Jess) Horton, Matthew (Brianna) Griffin, Stacey Horton, Mason (Delanie) Griffin, Hagen Horton, Maddie Griffin, Sydney Lamb, Sam Lamb, and Henry Lamb; great-grandchildren, Liam Griffin and Audrey Griffin; brother, David Griffin, and sister-in-law Ellie Griffin.

Charles was with the Metro Police Department for over 30 years, retiring as a Detective Sergeant.

Services will be announced at a later time.

