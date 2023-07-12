OBITUARY: Charles Ray Spears

Charles Ray Spears passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Mr. Spears was born on March 17, 1930, in Louisville, Kentucky.

He graduated from Fairdale High School in 1948. He served in the Navy from 1948 to 1952. Attended the University of Louisville where he graduated in 1956. He had a passion for Parks and Recreation and began a 38-year career in the field. Served in various positions with the Jefferson County Park Board. Was the first Recreation Director for Kentucky State Parks.

He moved family to Minnesota where he served as the first Manager of all Revenue Facilities for the Minneapolis Park Board. Next was Tennessee to become the Director of Nashville Parks and Recreation. Returned to Minneapolis as the Director of their Parks and Recreation. His next assignment was as Director of West Virginia State Parks. Last position was General Manager of City Parks in New Orleans.

Retired in 1994 to Kingston Springs, Tennessee to be close to family. He enjoyed watching grandchildren play sports, playing golf, watching Titans and reading. Also kept busy working part time as a consultant for Lose and Associates on several park design projects, the Clock Shop in Pegram and making beautiful stained glass in his garage. His final move was to Nolensville once again to be close to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marjorie; two sons, Steven (Tonee) and Martin (Kathy); four grandchildren, Jeremy (Erica), Lauren Pollard (Larry), Alex and Aidan; two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Colton; and brother, Eugene; and sister, Geneva.

Funeral services will be conducted by Dr. Mike Shelton on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12:00 noon (visitation 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon) at Nolensville First Baptist Church, 9624 Clovercroft Road. Interment with Military Honors at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. His family will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Nolensville Library and Alive Hospice.

