OBITUARY: Charles Michael Gregory, Sr.

Charles “Charlie” Michael Gregory, Sr. age 70 of Spring Hill, TN passed away November 1, 2021. He was born in Hartsville, TN to the late Ray & Margaret Gregory.

He was a meat cutter for 43 years for Kroger, serving the Nashville and Franklin area locations.

He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Sydney Gregory, and his sister, Connie Matthews.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kathy Lynch Gregory of Spring Hill, TN; sons, Mike (Heather) Gregory of Hendersonville, TN and Jason (Josette) Gregory of Old Hickory, TN; grandchildren, Kelsey, Cameron, Jayme & Taylor Gregory; brother, Allen Gregory of Hermitage, TN; step-sons, Michael Gilbert of Spring Hill, TN and Jimmy Goins of Spring Hill, TN.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.