OBITUARY: Charles M. Nash

Charles Maxwell Nash, age 89 of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Charles was born in Hickman County on Aug. 15, 1935, son of the late J.K. and Rosa Nash. He was a long-time member of the Franklin Church of Christ, where he served as Deacon and Elder for many years.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Loretta Nash, siblings Marjorie Litton, Joe Nash, Earl Nash, Modine Morgan, Maurine Meadows, Kenneth Nash and Loyd Nash.

Survivors include his son; Charles E. “Chuck” (Deborah) Nash; daughter, Bonnie L. (Frank) Daugherty; grandchildren, Lauren A. Nash, Stewart A. (Tori) Nash, Tamara D. (Will) Sanders and great-granddaughter Lilly Sanders; siblings Annette Shephard, Garner Nash and Boyd Nash.

The funeral service will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Friday July 25, 2025. The family will gather at 9am and welcome friends at 10am. The service will follow at 11am with Boyd Nash and Mitch Davis officiating.

The Pallbearers will be Jimmy Frasier, Phil Barnes, Bart Nash, Shayne Adair, Erick Nash and Stewart Nash.

Honorary pallbearers will be Don Adair, David Coleman, Steve Mason and Ron Adams.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Vitality Living Franklin.

Memorials may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association in loving memory of Charles Maxwell Nash.

Funeral Service Livestream Today 11:00am (Central time)

More Obituaries

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email