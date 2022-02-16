OBITUARY: Charles Leo Johnson

Charles Leo Johnson, age 77 of Triune, TN passed away on February 12, 2022.

He grew up in College Grove, TN, and earned a bachelors’ degree from MTSU. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation.

Preceded in death by, parents, Malachi and Evie Still Johnson, sister, Wilma Jones, and brother, Malachi Johnson, Jr.

Survived by wife of 43 years, Denbra Crowe Johnson, sons, Travis Charles (Amber) Johnson and Matthew Shane Johnson, brothers, Frank (Betty) Johnson, Millard (Kay) Johnson, Mike (Ivey) Johnson, Gary (Melissa) Johnson, sisters, Ann (Bud) Pugh, Juanita (Rodney) Cloud, Thelma (Jim) Cast, Elaine Gourley, sister-in-law, Vickie Johnson, grandchildren, Logan Matthew Johnson, Violet Jean Johnson, Franklin Charles Johnson.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service. Frank Johnson will be officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will be at Johnson Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com