



Charles Lee Holt, age 60 passed away June 2, 2020 at his residence. Charlie was an avid University of Tennessee Football fan.

Preceded in death by father, Charlie B. Holt. Survived by: wife, Donna Perkins Holt of Nashville, TN; sons, Chaz (Trish) Holt of Indiana and Shane Holt of Smyrna, TN; daughter, Mitzi (Brad) Hudson of Nashville, TN; mother, Sadie Holt of Nashville, TN; brothers, Wayne (Judy) Holt of Lavergne, TN and Gilbert (Sandra) Holt of Nashville, TN; sister, Joyce (Jim) Sutton of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Wyatt Holt and Karleigh Holt and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pastor Jack Oden officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 5-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



