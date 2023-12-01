OBITUARY: Charles Lee Britt

Charles Lee Britt, a dedicated minister and cherished member of his community, passed away on November 21, 2023, at the age of 87.

Born on March 25, 1936, in Thomaston, Georgia, Charles lived a life filled with faith, service, and love. Throughout his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Charles touched countless lives with his ministry work and left an indelible mark on the communities he served.

After completing his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies from Bob Jones University, Charles continued to pursue his academic aspirations and earned a Master’s degree. Recognizing his unwavering commitment to spreading the word of God and his exceptional contributions to the field of ministry, Bob Jones University bestowed upon him an honorary doctorate degree.

Charles’s dedication to his calling as a minister was truly awe-inspiring. For 45 years, he tirelessly served numerous Baptist churches across Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia. His sermons not only inspired those who listened but also instilled hope and faith in their hearts. His profound spiritual insights resonated deeply with congregations far and wide.

In addition to his pastoral duties, Charles exhibited remarkable versatility in his ministry work. For over three decades, he hosted the Pastor Study Radio Show, where he offered guidance and encouragement to listeners seeking solace in their spiritual journeys. In recent years leading up to his passing, Charles also served as Chaplain for Marketplace Ministries—an organization dedicated to providing support and spiritual guidance to those in the workplace.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Charles found immense joy in being a loving husband and a doting grandfather. On December 13th, 1958, he married the love of his life, Gail Hamrick Britt—a union that remained strong for over six decades. Together they shared a bond built on love and mutual respect that served as an inspiration to all who knew them.

Charles’s true calling was helping others, and his kind and welcoming nature made everyone feel at ease in his presence. Known for his great sense of humor, he could uplift spirits with a well-timed joke or a warm smile. Charles’s infectious laughter filled the room, brightening the lives of those around him.

Woodworking and art were among Charles’s favorite hobbies. In his spare time, he would meticulously craft intricate pieces and create beautiful works of art that reflected his creative spirit. He also found great fulfillment in participating in the Senior Olympics, where he demonstrated his athleticism and determination.

Throughout his lifetime, Charles achieved many notable accomplishments, but nothing compared to the day he received Jesus as his savior at the age of 17. This transformative event set the course for his life’s work and shaped him into the compassionate and dedicated minister he became. Another noteworthy accomplishment was his role as President of the Golfview Estates Home Owner’s Association, where he worked diligently to foster a strong sense of community among its residents.

Charles Lee Britt is survived by his beloved wife, Gail Hamrick Britt, who stood by his side through thick and thin, supporting him in all his endeavors. He is also survived by their three children: Adina (Dennis) Sparks, Charles (Daphne) Britt Jr., and LeeAnne (Joe) Blair. His memory will be cherished by his grandchildren: Laura (Patrick) Callan, John (Christina White) Sparks, Matthew (Rebekah) Britt, Cade (Lizzy) Blair, Jude Blair, Quinn Blair, and Tate Blair.

Charles was predeceased by his father William P. Britt, mother Roberta Lee Landrum Britt, sister Mary Britt, and brother Billy Britt. Their loving memories will forever be etched in the hearts of those who mourn their loss.

In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Charles was an active member of Community Baptist Church in Spring Hill, where he and Gail wholeheartedly contributed to the spiritual growth of their community. Charles’s selflessness and unwavering faith will continue to inspire the congregation, ensuring his legacy lives on.

The loss of Charles Lee Britt leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, but his spirit will forever shine brightly in the memories of all whose lives he touched. His ministry, love, and unwavering commitment to serving others have left an indelible impact on countless lives. May we find solace in the knowledge that his soul finds eternal peace in the embrace of God, whom he faithfully served throughout his remarkable life.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Fellowship Bible Church-Franklin Campus ,1725 Columbia Ave, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00 PM until Service time at the church. The service will be Live Streamed via the Fellowship Bible Church YouTube page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church Building Fund, 1018 Parkway Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174.

