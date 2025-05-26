OBITUARY: Charles Lee Belew

Charles Lee Belew passed away on May 22, 2025, at the age of 96. A man always on the move with an uncanny mind for numbers, he was known as “Charlie” to his friends and family. He was a vibrant spirit with a sharp wit and a lifelong commitment to staying healthy. Even in his final days, he spoke about getting strong enough to resume his cherished daily walks.

Charlie is survived by the love of his life, Gladys Perry Belew, his bride of 74 years. Their love story began when he was attending Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, and she was a high school senior in a nearby town. Gladys, a beauty with many admirers, caught Charlie’s heart, and he wasn’t willing to leave anything to chance. The couple eloped, crossing the Florida state line into Georgia — much to her parents’ dismay. Ever the charmer, Charlie sent a telegram that read simply, “Just got married. Wish you were here.”

Born in Falmouth, Kentucky on July 31, 1928, Charlie was the only son of Joseph Leo and Edna Louise Belew. After serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, he returned home and earned his BS in Business Administration from Rollins College in 1953. His love for automobiles began early, working at a car dealership in Central Florida — a job that highlighted both his passion and natural skill as a salesman.

He later combined his talent for numbers and salesmanship into a successful career in finance, working with various lending institutions in Ohio and South Florida. In the 1980s, he founded his own residential mortgage company in Hollywood, Florida which he managed until he retired and subsequently moved to Franklin, TN to be closer to family.

Charlie loved nothing more than discussing business, real estate, professional football, and of course, cars, with his children and grandchildren as they carved their own paths. He had a deep appreciation for the classics, especially music from the Great American Songbook, with favorites sung by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett.

Traveling with Gladys also brought him great joy over the years with a trip to Europe, an Alaskan Cruise, and many visits to the North Carolina Smoky Mountains. His wide array of close friendships was very important to him. He created deep, loyal relationships with many people who came into his life including his physicians, attorney, realtor, and neighbors. Being social and engaged in life kept him active and young at heart.

As a proud veteran, Charlie was dependable, patriotic, and steadfast in his love for his family and country. He also adored his loyal Yorkshire Terrier, Bella.

In addition to his wife, Charlie is survived by his children Douglas Belew (Katie) and Robin Billings (Jeffrey); grandchildren Daniel Belew (Rene’), David Belew (Courtney), Gregory Billings (Draven Harrison), and Robert Billings (Elizabeth LeBleu); and great-grandchildren Charles, Eleanor, John Shepherd, and Mira. He was preceded in death by his parents and two beloved children, Curtis and Kimberly Belew.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin Tennessee with visitation beginning at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Brentwood Tennessee.