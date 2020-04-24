Charles Junior Banner, age 90 of the Bethesda Community, TN passed away April 22, 2020.

Charles was born in Avery County, NC to the late Charles H. and Nola Smith Banner. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Zellaerbach Paper Company after 40 years of service. Member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Parlier and Pauline White and son in law, Bobby Crutcher. Survived by: wife of 64 years, Elise Banner; son, Wayne (Doris) Banner; daughter, Carol Banner Crutcher; brothers, Raymond (Phyllis) Banner, Jimmy (Helen) Banner and Terry (Sheila) Banner; grandchildren, Misty Banner (Joseph) Riley, Michael Banner, Christopher (Christina) Crutcher and Darrell Crutcher, Stepfanie (T.J.) Tipps and Tabitha (Randy) Morey; great grandchildren, Mark Holmes, Anna Holmes-Crutcher, Morgan Riley, Christian Crutcher, Michael Crutcher, Caitlyn Crutcher, Jacob Gregg, Jackson Gregg and Addison Morey; and other loving family members.

Private Family Graveside will be conducted Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Christopher Crutcher, Darrell Crutcher, Wayne Banner, Randy Morey, Joseph Riley and Michael Banner. Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com