OBITUARY: Charles Howard Griffin

Charles Howard Griffin was received into the loving arms of his savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Carroll and Frances Griffin; his first wife, JoAnn Griffin; and three of his children, Charles Griffin, Jr., Thomas Michael Griffin and Terry JoAnn Griffin.

He is survived by his wife of over 31 years, Shirley Tresch Griffin; daughters: Tammy Griffin Campanelli (Mike), and Leigh Anne Burtchaell (Trey); as well as a host of grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

Charlie graduated from West End High School (1954) and attended Belmont University. He served in both the U.S. Naval Reserve and the TN Air National Guard. He was employed for over 32 years at Southern Bell Telephone (today known as AT&T).

Member Judson Baptist Church where he served as a faithful greeter and usher and van driver on many trips for VBS, Senior Adults and several Life Groups. When Charlie aged out of being able to drive the van for trips one Life Group planned a surprise birthday party where he was named “King of the Road”. He was a member of the Guice Smith Life Group.

Charlie loved his Lord Jesus Christ and wanted all of his family and friends to know and love Him too. He wanted each one of them to join him again one day in Heaven. Charlie loved being at church on Sunday mornings to greet and make welcome everyone who entered. He especially tried to remember people’s names so that he could call them by their name each time he saw them. He has been told by several people that his genuine greeting was the reason they decided to come back and to join Judson.

Today he is alive and well with his Heavenly Father, free from all of the pain, illness and heartache that this earthly journey held and THANKFUL for all of the God given blessings that it provided.

A special thanks to Dr. Peter Swarr, Dr. Mark Zenker, Dr. Terry Jackson and to the many caregivers of Alive Hospice for the support and care they provided to Charlie and his family.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Alive Hospice or Judson Baptist Church. Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson Street Nashville, TN 37203 or Judson Baptist Church 4900 Franklin Road Nashville, TN 37220.

A celebration of life will be held at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Pike on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Receiving family and friends at 10:30 a.m. and service at 12:00 p.m.

