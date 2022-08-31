OBITUARY: Charles Henry Taylor

Mr. Charles Henry Taylor passed away in Spring Hill, Tennessee on Friday, August 26, 2022, he was 84 years old.

Charles was born on November 3, 1937, in Clio, Michigan, to the late Floyd Taylor and Gladys Taylor.

Charles never met a stranger he didn’t like. He was always talking and loved to make some friends. He also loved to hunt and fish in his spare time.

Charles work at General Motors for 37 years before his retirement in 1992, After his retirement, Charles moved to Tennessee in 1994 and worked as a contractor for over 10 years.

Charles is preceded by his parents.

Charles leaves his legacy behind with his wife of 63 years and love of his life Joyce Taylor; daughter: Jan Bachman (Brad), two grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be given to the family at williamsfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/