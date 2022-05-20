OBITUARY: Charles Harold Brown

Mr. Charles Harold Brown of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, he was 91 years old.

He was born in Delina, TN to the late Charlie D and Gaynell Brown.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty; sons Greg (Mindy), David, (Kathryn), and Chuck (Gina); grandchildren Will Brown (Mandy), Chris Brown, Fred Brown (Brittany), Carell Robinson (Tim), Nicholas Brown, Rebecca Benton (Griffin), Daniel Brown (Kalie), and Rachel Brown; and five great-grandchildren.

He is a graduate of Marshall Co High School and attended MTSU. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. When he returned from Korea, he started his career in trucking with Super Service and Lewisburg Transfer before starting Brown Freight Line in 1965. He later started All South Motor Freight and Circle Delivery before retiring in 1998.

He was active in the community and served on the Battle Ground Academy Board of Trustees, the Harpeth Academy Board of Directors, the Liberty Mutual Advisory Board, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Advisory Board, and the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Trucking Association.

He was a faithful member of St George’s Episcopal Church where he served multiple terms on the vestry, serving as Senior Warden, Junior Warden, on the Building Committee, and the Endowment Committee.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 24, at 1:30 PM at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 4715 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205. The Rev. Colin Ambrose and The Rev. Richard Kew will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232, There with Care-Middle Tennessee, 1606 Porter Rd, Nashville, TN 37206, or the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

