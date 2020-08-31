OBITUARY: Charles Grant Cathey

SGM (RET) Charles Grant Cathey, age 82 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Nashville, TN passed away August 28, 2020. Born in Waverly, TN to the late Wesley & Odessa Cathey. He was of the Church of Christ Faith.

Charles was a Cold War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves in Nashville, TN. He retired from the U.S. Dept. of Defense where he was the shop foreman at the AMSA 154G. During his time in the Army he received the Meritorious Service Medal. He graduated from the Church of Christ Great Commission School.

Charles is preceded in death by his brother, Blake Cathey; sisters, Sarah Goins and Peggy Philipi. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Fay Cathey of Franklin, TN; son, David (Sherry) Cathey of Morrison, TN; daughter, Donna (Fred) Bennett of Plano, TX; sister, Erla Jones of Mt. Juilet, TN; grandchildren, Tucker Cathey, Riley Cathey, Anna Grace Cathey, Dallas Bennett & Alexandria Bennett and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Graveside service with military honors will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tucker Cathey, Riley Cathey, Bobby Lytle, Mike Philipi, Owen Hayes and Rex Davenport. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com