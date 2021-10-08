OBITUARY: Charles F. Geruntino

Charles F. Geruntino, age 52 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2021.

Chuck, or Charlie Geruntino, beloved and devoted husband and father, was a bright light, spreading laughter wherever he went. He had a beautiful, kind servant’s heart, serving in the Navy, in children’s ministry at church, plus his family and coworkers. He was always a favorite of everyone he met.

Charles leaves behind his loving wife, Paula Lynn Geruntino and his two children, Micah and David Geruntino; father, Jim Geruntino; mother, Nancy Youngs Geruntino; biological father, Rodney Miller; siblings, Connie (Aaron) Forward, Eric Geruntino, John (Joleen) Geruntino, Donna (Jimmy) Ryan, Rodney, Don and Bill Miller; nieces and nephews, Steven Buell, Collene (Kyson) Smith, Allyson (Ramiro) Munoz, Andrew Ryan, and Aaron Forward Jr., as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at WellSpring Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm on Friday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Make-A-Wish Foundation. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME, AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com