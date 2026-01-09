OBITUARY: Charles Eugene Taylor

Charles Eugene Taylor born August 29, 1942 in Fairview, Tennessee departed from this life on January 4, 2026 comfortably at his home surrounded by his family.

Charles was an extremely hard worker from a very young age. He met his wife while working at May Hosiery Mill in Nashville in 1962. He went on to work in management at several companies in the textile manufacturing industry.

When Charles was not at work, he was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, daughter, and granddaughters. He also enjoyed selling produce at the Nashville farmers market for Smiley’s farm for several years before retiring.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandra Wade Taylor. His only child, daughter Lisa Taylor Dixon. Granddaughters, Heather (Jeremy) Herman and Harley English. Great granddaughter, Laci Anne Hood. Brothers- Ricky (Debbie) Malugen and Wilburn (Mitzi) Malugen.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather Myrtle and Clyde Malugen. Brothers, Horace Malugen and William Vastal Malugen.

A visitation to honor Charles’ life will be held on January 15, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Cole & Garrett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Goodlettsville, TN. Following the visitation, a Celebration of Life will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the same location. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville.