OBITUARY: Charles Eugene Bolton

Charles Eugene “Chuck” Bolton, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Williamson Medical Center.

A native of Maury County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Eugene Wilson Bolton and the late Opal Beadle Bolton. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army.

He spent his career with United Parcel Service (UPS), retiring after 27 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing golf. He loved music and was a master at grilling out. He was an extremely avid University of Tennessee Vols fan, and they truly lost a VFL when they lost Chuck.

Most of all, he cherished the time spent with family and his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Overton and his niece, Erica Bolton.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue Smithson Bolton; sons, Charles Keith (Kelly) Bolton and Eric (Connie) Bolton; brothers, Larry Bolton and Jerry (Sandra) Bolton; sister, Margaret Gray; sister-in-law, Donna Brown; grandchildren, Kayla (Daniel) Middlebrooks, Taylor, Nick, and Charlie Bolton; great grandchildren, Rylee and Kane Middlebrooks; aunt, Jackie Bruce.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3:00 PM with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation with the family after 12 Noon on Sunday. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.