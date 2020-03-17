Charles Ernest Haynes passed on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Forkum and father, Charlie Haynes. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol June Beaty Haynes of McDonough, GA; daughter, Shannon Haynes Daniel and son-in-law Bobby Daniel II; two grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Moss and Brooke Daniel, two great-grandchildren Gunner and Harper Kate Moss all of Jackson, GA. He attended East High School and David Lipscomb High School both in Nashville, TN and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN.

Charles retired from the US Air Force after 22 years of service and moved back to Tennessee in 1980 where he began farming and continued to invest in real estate. Visitation with the family will be at Haisten Funeral & Cremations in McDonough, GA on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 1-3 PM with a full military honor service to follow at 3 PM. Charles will be buried in Franklin, TN. Visitation with the family in TN will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with a graveside service at 2:00 PM in Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Benevolent Fund for Military Personnel and Family Care 200 North 3rd Street, 8th Floor Harrisburg, PA 17101