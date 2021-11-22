OBITUARY: Charles Edward Smothers

Charles Edward Smothers, age 89, of Franklin, TN passed away November 19, 2021.

He was preceded in death by wife, Frances Isbell Smothers.

Survived by son, Stan (Kathy) Smothers; daughter, Terri (John) Stover; daughter, Amy (Scott) Farrow; grandchildren: Joseph (Lindsey) Stover, Jessi (Franklin) Canales, Sarah (Cameron) Free, Carli (Tim) Diamond, Lawson Stover, Annabelle Farrow and Shane Farrow; great-grandchildren: Izzy, Jack and Nora Stover, Johnathan, Madison, Landon and Helen Canales, Carson Free, Lynly and Harvey Diamond.

Charlie served in the Navy during the Korean War. He enjoyed his work with several Publishing Houses, traveling and selling books to people everywhere. His effectiveness was a result of the gifts of never meeting a stranger/genuine interest and love for people. His love for God, for his wife and all his family has been a constant witness for a lifetime.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Ed Alexander officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until 2:00. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, prior to the visitation and service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the ROMEO Group.

Memorials may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home or Free For Life International. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

