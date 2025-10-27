OBITUARY: Charles Edward Jackson

Charles Edward Jackson, 78, of Lewisburg, TN, passed away on October 23rd 2025 in Nashville, TN.

Charles was born in Floyd County, KY to Arlie Jackson Sr. and Ethel Lovins Jackson on June 11th, 1947. He went to school in Garrett, KY. He worked as a Self-Employed Carpenter. He was a devout member of College Grove Grace Church.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Arlie Jackson Sr. and Ethel Lovins Jackson; his first wife, Beulah Conn Jackson; siblings, James Robert Jackson, Erma Lee Smith, Edna May Cassidy, Bonnie Warren, Ruby Marshall, Aileen Collins; one grandchild, Alexia Hope Cervantes.

Charles is survived by his wife, Tamara Francis Jackson; his children, Vince (Pam) Jackson, Japheth (Angie) Jackson, Lydia Shepherd and stepson Michael Watkins; siblings, Shirley Kiser, Arlie Jackson Jr., Pearl Potter, Millard Jackson, Ernest Jackson and Alma Anderson; grandchildren, Mathew Jackson, Destiny Vognetz, Cannon Cervantes, Isabelle Hazel, Emily Shepherd; great-grandchildren, Grant Jackson, Evelyn Jackson, Nova Hazel, and Keegan Young.

Visitation with the family was 5:00PM-8:00PM Friday, October 24, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services were held 10AM Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Chris Cunningham of College Grove Grace Church officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

