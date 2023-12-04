OBITUARY: Charles Edward Hood Sr.

Charles Edward Hood, Sr., age 87 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

He retired in 2006 after many years of operating heavy equipment. He played fiddle and loved bluegrass music, antique tractors and hunting.

Preceded in death by wife, June Sweeney Hood; parents, Howard Leonard Hood, Sr. and Rose Bell Hood; siblings, Howard Hood, Jr., Reba Warf, Dorothy Rose Williams, James William Hood and infant sister, Margaret Ann Hood.

Survived by: son, Eddie (Terri) Hood; daughter, Sheila (David) Reed; grandchildren, Tiffany Hood, Chelsea Hood, Casey (McKenzy) Reed and Ryan Reed; great-grandson, Jack Tucker Reed and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Earl Davis officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Casey Reed, Ryan Reed, David Reed, Howard “Sluggo” Hood, III, David Hood, Doug Hayes, Steve Warf and William Warf. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Cowles Chapel United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Cowles Chapel United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Sunday and one hour prior to service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/