OBITUARY: Charles Earl Giles

Charles Earl Giles, age 89, of the Bethesda Community, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at his residence.

Charles was born in Williamson County to the late Hardy Hawkins Giles and Mary Alice Crafton Giles.

Charles retired from ADT Security. In his earlier years, he was the County Constable for the Bethesda Community and a former candidate for Williamson County Sheriff. He was a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Charles was a hard worker, he loved farming, dancing, his cattle, and motorcycles. He loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lucy Poteete Giles, son Barry Giles, brothers, Leonard, J.C., Bill, Howard, Raymond, Ross, and Herbert Giles, sisters, Alma Giles Burch, Irene Giles Nash, and infant Sophia Giles.

Survivors Include his sons, David (Jane) Giles, Allen (Kristy) Giles, grandchildren, Clint (Kimberly) Giles, Corey (Jill) Giles, Gary Giles, Brittany Giles, Whitney (Ryan) Dunning, Colton and Hunter Giles, Dawson and Noah Duncan, and ten great-grandchildren, loving companion, Helen Holloman who was such a blessing to Charles and the entire family.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the Gravesite in the Garden of Prayer. Pastor Ronnie Johnson and Bro. Roy Robinson will officiate.

Serving as active pallbearers are Clint Giles, Hunter and Colton Giles, Corey and Gary Giles, Kenny Hickman, Leon Waller, Dan Wooten, Ryan Dunning.

Honorary Pallbearers are Donald Buford, Gilman Lynch, and The Bethesda Market Breakfast Club.

Memorials in Charles’ name may be made to Community of Churches, c/o Jerry Lindsey 4625 Reed Rd Thompson Station, TN 37179.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Giles Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

