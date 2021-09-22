OBITUARY: Charles Donley Mealer

Charles Donley Mealer, age 87 of Leipers Fork, TN passed away September 21, 2021.

Donley loved fishing, golfing and was an avid reader. He loved telling stories about Puckett’s Grocery, the store he and his wife ran for many years. They also built and ran The Country Boy Restaurant in Leipers Fork from 1968 – 1981.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rosalie Denton Mealer; son, Randy (Teresa) Mealer; sister, Fay (Johnny) Bennett; grandson, Cannon (Jacqulyn) Mealer; granddaughter, Caitlin Mealer; great-grandchildren, Hudson & June; and many loving nieces & nephews.

Graveside service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Sparkman Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sparkman Cemetery Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com