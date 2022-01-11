OBITUARY: Charles David “Greg” Gregory

Charles David “Greg” Gregory, age 70 of Lynnville, TN formerly of Franklin, TN passed away January 6, 2022.

Greg received his master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University and then on to receive his EDS. He was a former member and co-captain of the Blue Raider Football Team. He became an assistant coach at MTSU and later at the University of Kentucky. Over the years, Greg served as Head Football Coach at Boyd County High School (KY), Tullahoma High School (TN), and Centennial High School (TN). He was employed as Dean of Students and Athletic Director at Antioch High School. Member of the Hiram Lodge #7 and the Shriners.

Survived by: his devoted wife of 48 years, Rita G. Gregory; son, Josh (Jennifer) Gregory; daughter, Sara (John) Harvey; grandchildren, Graham Harvey, Luke Gregory, Bella Harvey and Briggs Harvey; brother in law and sister in law, Frank and Suzanne Gardenhire; brother, Charles Gregory, and preceded in death by brother David Gregory; and beloved boxer, Baxter.

Greg and Rita’s love story began in 1970 and spanned five decades. Those who knew him know how dedicated he was to Rita and their family. He never missed a moment of his grandchildren’s events and loved nothing more than spending time with them. Coach Gregory was a man of character, service, and love.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until 11:30 AM with Celebration of Life service at 11:45 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jon Worstell officiating. There will also be a visitation 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com