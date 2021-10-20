OBITUARY: Charles “Chuck” Norris

Charles “Chuck” Norris, age 83 of Thompsons Station, TN was called home on July 28, 2021, in the comfort of his home with family close by.

Chuck proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps, was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and retired as a Mastery Gunnery Sergeant with over 23 years of active service.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ida Norris; his first wife, Laure’ Reynaert Norris and daughter, Michelle Sandoval.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Norris; daughter, Kristine (Steve) Underwood; grandchildren, Samuel (Kayla) Underwood and Kaylin Underwood; sisters, Donna Cook and Linda Manthay; son-in-law, Matthew Sandoval and stepchildren, Bradley Smith and Alana Smith. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

A private family memorial service will be held October 22, 2021, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Nashville, TN. Donations may be made in Chucks name to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289