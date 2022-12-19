OBITUARY: Charles ‘Chuck’ Lee Bailey

Charles “Chuck” Lee Bailey, age 54 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Charles was born in Wilmington, OH to his parents Lee and Pam Bailey.

In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his wife Susan Bailey; daughter, Carlee Bailey; son, Colton (Kathryn) Bailey; brother, Scott (Leigh Anne) Bailey; nephew, Blake Bailey; niece, Grayson Bailey; beloved dogs, Honey, Jett and Joey; and countless other family and friends.

Chuck was dedicated to serving everyone that he came in contact with. First and foremost was his family. His wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law never doubted his tremendous love for them. His acts of kindness were in every move that he made. He loved his parents, brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew with the same fierceness. His role as dad, son, brother and uncle brought him tremendous joy. The rest of his family were also so loved by him.

If you met Chuck, you had a new friend. He would learn about your life, tell you some stories of his own, and, from that moment on, he would care for you. Going to the grocery store was a long event for Chuck, because he had to hug everyone and catch up on their lives. Chuck had a servant’s heart, so being his friend was an incredible blessing.

The most important part of Chuck’s life was his service to God. He served as a pastor, counselor and teacher to many. His goal was to shine the light of Jesus to everyone, and he met that goal every single day of his life. If anyone needed him, he was there.

Chuck had inherited the gift of storytelling. It was his way of sharing his life. You could hear what was important to him in those stories, from family, friends, and the faithfulness of God.

He will be missed by all, for there will never be another like him. Everyone was touched in some way by his kindness and generosity. The heart of this servant will never die, because the memory of his good works will linger forever.

A Celebration of Life was held at 4:00 PM Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Grace Church Nashville in Franklin. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Park. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grace Church Nashville.

