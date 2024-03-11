OBITUARY: Charles ‘Charlie’ Robert Jackson

Charles “Charlie” Robert Jackson, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away Saturday, March 9th at his home in Franklin.

He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Dick & Elise Jackson on April 24, 1929.

Charlie was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. He was a member and former deacon at Christ Church in Arrington. He retired from Jamison Bedding and later The Tennessean. He enjoyed gardening and dancing and spending time with his large family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Rebecca Jackson; brother, Herman Jackson; sister, Elizabeth Moore; son-in-law Guy D. Carden, nephews, Harry Bruce and Billy Jackson; nieces, Judy Jackson and Dorothy Pugh.

Charles is survived by his sons, Tommy Jackson of Franklin, TN and Terry (Robbie) Jackson of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Linda Carden of Columbia, TN and Debra (Jack) McGee of Franklin, TN; also survived by his life partner of 19 years, Lucille Heithcock and her daughters, Lorenda Snell, Diane Sain and Sandra Johnson; grandchildren, Guy (Kate) Carden, Robert (Rachel) Carden, Heather (Erik) Floyd, Julie Jackson, Eric (Johnell) Jackson, Katie Jackson and Kyle (Mary) Jackson; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Myrtle Beatrice Bruce; brother-in-law, Johnie Moore, sisters-in-law Annie Tomlin, Hazel (Randy) Carter, Joan Jackson, Geraldine (Philip) Middleton; brother-in-law, Johnnie (Susan) Tomlin and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jeff Haynes and Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Tommy Jackson, Terry Jackson, Guy Carden, Colton Holmes-Carden, Robert Carden, Knox Carden, Eric Jackson, Kyle Jackson, and Erik Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Jack McGee, Tandy Bruce, Larry Noe, David Hargrove, Jimmy Sain, and Dan Snell.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Monday, March 11, and 4-8 PM Tuesday, March 12, and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/