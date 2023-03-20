OBITUARY: Charles ‘Charlie’ Monks

Charles “Charlie” Robert Monks, 66, of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on March 7, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Elwood City, Pennsylvania on November 9, 1956, to the late Robert Charles Monks and Bertha Enid Hodge Monks.

He was an accomplished and awarded Electrical Sales Engineer for 30 years with Eaton Corporation. He was also a union electrician out of Local 712 in previous years.

To know Charlie was to love Charlie. He lived life to the fullest and was thankful in prayer for every day and his many blessings. Adjectives to describe him would be loving, faithful, loyal, trustworthy, selfless, hardworking, caring, full of fun and witty. He was blessed with the gift of connecting and taking care of others. He used his gift immensely to help his family and community. He devoted his life to his lovely wife, beautiful children and precious grandchildren. His favorites past times were grilling on the deck, vacationing with loved ones, taking care of his neighborhood, expressing his passion for music and anything with wheels.

Although he is no longer with us, he will always be in our hearts and lives. Our stories and love for him will keep his spirit alive.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Marie Monks, children, Austin Charles Monks (Kelsey) and Jenna Marie Lee (Nick), grandchildren, Elijah Lee (6), Savannah Lee (4), Norah Lee (3), Everett Monks (3) and Weston Monks (1).

Visitation with the family will begin on Monday, March 13, 2023, from 11:30 am until service time at 1:30 pm with entombment to follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. All services will be held at Harpeth Hills, 9090 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37221.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the American Heart Association,https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/?team_id=766024&pg=team&fr_id=8655#loaded and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org