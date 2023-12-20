OBITUARY: Charles ‘Charlie’ Joseph Harkins Jr.

Charles Joseph Harkins, Jr., known affectionately as Charlie passed away peacefully on December 16, 2023, in Columbia, Tennessee.

Born on June 11, 1932, in Memphis, Tennessee, Charlie was the beloved son of Charles Joseph Harkins, Sr. and Mary Helen Fay Harkins.

Charlie was deeply devoted to his family and found great joy in spending time with them. He cherished his almost 60-year marriage to Marilyn McCarver Harkins and leaves behind a legacy of love and fond memories.

In his professional life, Charlie was a retired drafting engineer who had dedicated many years to International Harvester. He possessed a strong work ethic and specialized in working with his hands and all things mechanical.

Not only was Charlie a hardworking individual, but his determination and grit as well as his generosity and genuine care for others were inspirational and endeared him to all who knew him.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Charlie had several hobbies and interests that brought him immense joy. He had a love for classic cars and sports. Additionally, he served for many years as an usher at St. Edward Church in Nashville.

He leaves behind cherished memories for his children, Laurie (John) Scott, Charles (Rosalind) Harkins III, Edward (Kathleen) Harkins, Alyson (Ron Kuhn) Harkins; brother, Gerald Harkins; grandchildren, Charles Joseph Harkins IV, Katie Hazelett, Ryan Harkins, Stacy Lloyd, Dylan Lance, Ashely Lance, Donovan Harkins, and Kali Harkins, as well as great-grandchildren, Jadalynn Harkins, Jaliyah Harkins, Aria Harkins, Natalie DeGain, Haylie Lloyd, Elaina Hazelett, Emma Hazelett, and Ella Harkins.

Visitation will take place at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The visitation will commence at 4:00 PM and conclude at 7:00 PM. A Rosary Prayer Service will be held at 6:00 PM.

A Mass in memory of Charlie will be conducted on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM at the Catholic Church of the Nativity in Thompson’s Station. Following the Mass, a burial service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro at 1:00 PM. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

Charles Joseph Harkins, Jr. will forever be remembered as a dedicated family man. He leaves behind a legacy of love and happiness that will continue to inspire those who knew him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/