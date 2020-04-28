Charles “Charlie” Gordon Floyd, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away April 24, 2020 after a long battle with vascular dementia. Born in Lewisburg, TN to the late William Gordon & Alberta King Floyd, he was raised in Petersburg and later attended Middle Tennessee State University where he earned both Bachelors and Masters degrees in Education Administration.

In 1970, he began his teaching career at Coffee County High School in Manchester, TN, where he also served as a football and track & field coach. After 10 years, he left education and began a successful career in insurance and financial services, with Equitable Life. Over a span of 25 years, he won numerous company awards as he managed agencies in Sioux Falls, SD, St. Louis, MO, and eventually, Nashville, TN. He was a member of Brenthaven Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served several years as finance chair for the Cumberland Presbyterian Presbytery.

An avid sports fan and golfer, Charles was a season ticket holder for both the Tennessee Titans and Vanderbilt Commodores, and never missed an opportunity to watch the Nashville Predators or Phil Mickelson play golf on tv.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Treva Moore Floyd of Franklin, TN; son, Kevin Floyd of Franklin, TN; daughter, Kelly (Dwayne) Luna of Joelton, TN; grandchildren, Breanna Luna and Bryson Luna. Private family graveside service will be held, Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Kip Rush will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In honor of Charles's memory, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.