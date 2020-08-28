OBITUARY: Charles “Charlie” Allen Reed

Charles Allen “Charlie” Reed, age 64 of the Flat Creek Community passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence after an extended illness. Charlie was born in Williamson County and was a retired Truck Driver. Charlie enjoyed his Mules and took great pride in competitions and shows throughout the United States. He also was very active in judging mule shows as well. One of his favorite things he enjoyed was playing the Pedro card game. Charlie never met a stranger and he will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, J.N. Reed and Susie Lee Garner, brothers, Doc Reed and Clayton Veach.

Survivors include his son, Cale Reed; mother of Cale, Jackie Reed; brothers, Ira (Betty) Reed, Terry (Linda) Reed, Jimmy (Malia) Reed, Kenneth (Novella) Reed; sisters, Janice Reed, Darlene (Jim) Spears.

Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 PM Friday Evening and one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Memorial. Burial will follow the service at Swanson Cemetery in Chapel Hill, TN.

Serving as Active Pallbearers are his son, Cale Reed and Billy McGee, Tim Marlin, Andy Ferguson, Bunkin Reed, Brent Reed, Wiley Smith, Joe Wickey.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie’s Mule Family, Pedro Buddies, and Softball Team mates.

In Lieu of Flowers, paying forward to your choice of someone in need.

