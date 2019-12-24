Charles Bryant Morris, Jr., age 87 of Franklin, TN passed away December 21, 2019. Charles was born in Cheatham County, TN to the late Charles Bryant Morris and Elsie Watts Morris.

Mr. Morris was retired from Western Electric. He was a proud member of the Korean Veterans Association and the Franklin Civitan Club. Charlie delivered Meals on Wheels for more than 20 years. He was also a volunteer at his Church, Epworth United Methodist, where he served on The Building Committee, The Trustees and for Room in the Inn.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Shelby Henderson Morris, daughters; Vicki (Dave) Campbell, Franklin, TN and Janet (Chet) Horne, Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, David (Savannah) Campbell, Thompson Station, TN, Courtney (Keith) Waters, Thompson Station, TN, Heather Nicole Horne, Bradenton, FL, Brittany Marie Horne, Ft. Myers, FL; two great grandchildren, Layla Monroe Campbell and Kole Anderson Waters; sister, Dorothy Nell Harris, Clarksville, TN and sister-in-law, Ann Ezell Morris, Clarksville, TN.

Preceded in death by his beloved brother, Kenneth Earl Morris.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the new sanctuary at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Arno Road, Franklin, TN, Dr. Angela Harris will officiate. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Charlie’s honor to Epworth United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 4340 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 37064 or a charity of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com