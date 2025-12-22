OBITUARY: Charles Bruce Munns

Charles “Bruce” Munns, 74, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Bruce is survived by his daughter, Sally Munns Schapmire and her husband, Chad of Brentwood; two grandchildren, Sadie Ruth Schapmire and Charlie Alan Schapmire; a sister, Jeanne Hellard and her husband, Dan of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; a brother-in-law, Robert Post and his wife, Dynda of Catoosa, Oklahoma; and five nieces, Teresa Reedy, Denise Goodin, Pam Reeves, Lacy Post, and Susannah Post, and their families. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ruth Post Munns, his father, George David Munns, his mother, Thelma McCauley Munns, and a brother, James David Munns.

Bruce was born in Kansas City, Kansas and was raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. From an early age, Bruce developed a strong work ethic, firm faith, and steady generosity that would define his life. He served for many years as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher for adults and children, and was a faithful member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

His career took him from Oklahoma to South Carolina, North Carolina, and then to Tennessee where he has called home for 32 years. He devoted his professional life as an employee with Lifeway Christian Resources where he served faithfully for 38 years, retiring as Vice President of store operations. He took great pride in his career and ministry and enjoyed mentoring many in leadership roles.

Bruce enjoyed spending time outdoors as an avid golfer, fly fishing, and riding his motorcycle across the country with friends. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.

He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and cherished friend. He leaves behind a legacy of faith and generosity and a steadfast love that will continue to shape the lives of all who knew him.

A service to celebrate the life of Bruce Munns will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2026 in Baskin Chapel at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, Tennessee. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday, January 4th at the church. A private inurnment will take place at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in memory of Charles Bruce Munns to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org.

