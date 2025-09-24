OBITUARY: Charles Blakely Moore

Charles Blakely Moore born to Howard Blakley Moore and Lovie Mai Reeves Moore on June 24th, 1968 passed away at his home on September 4th, 2025. He was a commercial contractor.

He is preceded in death by his father Howard Moore. Brothers Kevin, Stevie, Jackie, Gizzy, and Mike Moore. Niece Jennifer Letner and nephew Jeffrey Letner. Paternal grandparents Hugh and Exie Moore also his maternal grandparents Maude and Mary Reeves. Uncle (Aunt) Mack (Joyce) Reeves.

Chuck is survived by his mother Lovie Moore. Brother Donnie Moore Sr. Sisters Debbie (John) Elkins and Barbara Mitchell. Aunt Martha (Joe) Underwood. Cousins Wallace (Deona) Brummett, Ellen (Steve) Wright, Rose (John) Vick, and Sharon (Jeff) Hatley. Nephews Chris (Samantha) and Mahlon (Michelle) Moore. Nieces Amber and Brittany Moore. Also several other nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service for Chuck on October 18th, 2025 1pm at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lebanon, Tn.