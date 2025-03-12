OBITUARY: Charles Anthony Barnes

Anthony Barnes Jr

1955-2025

Born in Green Bay, his early life revolved heavily around football. From cheering for the Pac every Sunday from the family seats on the 50-yard line to being in the audience to watch neighbor, Vince Lombardi coach the team to two Superbowl victories. He excelled on the playing field as well, earning athletic scholarships to Wake Forest and The University of Illinois. He turned down a dream job playing professional football after being awarded a scholarship to graduate school. This decision led him to academic achievements and a passion for research and innovations in medical science. This led him all over the world and he could entertain a room with his incredible journeys.

Tony had his beloved loyal dog Lancelot at his side and was proceeded in death by his parents Anthony Sr, Violet Barnes, and admiring nephew Micheal Oostdyk. He is survived by his sisters Ann (Cindy) Decker and Carol Oostdyk. Other survivors are Elena Rodchenko, Misha Rodchenko, and niece, Jamie McIntyre. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and business associates.

A memorial service will be held at 6PM Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.