OBITUARY: Charlene Poole Thoni

Charlene Poole Thoni, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and Williamson County Business Owner passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at age 90.

Edna “Charlene” Poole was born at home at 833 4th Ave S, Nashville, Davidson, Tennessee on October 2, 1932 to Eugene Douglas and Stella Mae Poole.

She attended Nashville schools graduating from Howard High School in 1950. The same year, on April 6th, she eloped to marry John Pete Thoni in Franklin, Simpson, Kentucky forging a bond that would endure for 50 years.

From 1950 – 1958, Charlene worked as a full-charge bookkeeper for Nashville’s non-profit Youth Incorporated. While working full time, she became a mother to two of her four children (Johnny Jr. in 1956 and Cindi, 1958). In late 1958, she retired from Youth Incorporated but kept working, helping on the family produce farm at 970 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville.

She became the mother of two more children (Jeff in 1959 and Joe in 1964). In 1971, Charlene and Johnny relocated from Nashville to Franklin, Williamson, Tennessee where they established and operated “Green Valley Gardens” a wholesale and retail nursery business on Peytonsville Road at I-65 S. and Goose Creek. Over the next 35 years, Charlene, worked in the greenhouses in all capacities (co-owner, cashier, bookkeeper, truck loader, main seedling transplanter, etc.).

She truly loved the spring time when her customers would come rolling in for bedding and vegetable plants and hanging baskets and she could visit with them and catch up. In addition to motherhood and her working career, she was a lifelong member of the First United Church of Christ (E&R) in Nashville, Davidson, Tennessee.

She was also a 41-year member of the Swiss Society of Nashville (1857) where she served as the organization’s first woman President, 1997-1998. Holding every office of the organization, she was described by members as the “backbone of the Society” passing down the history of what was and what was yet to be.

Charlene loved to read sometimes reading up to fifteen books a week. She became a computer whiz in the late 90’s setting up PCs and printers for her friends so they could communicate via email. And she truly enjoyed traveling with family and friends throughout the US, Caribbean and Europe and especially sharing their condo at the beach in Gulfport, MS with others.

Charlene was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas and Stella Poole, her older brother, Freeling H. Poole and her husband of 50 years, John Pete Thoni Sr.

She is survived by her 23 descendants including four children, John Pete Thoni, Jr. (Renee) of Franklin, TN, Lycinda “Cindi” Thoni (Mark) Allen of Frisco, TX, Robert Jeffrey “Jeff” Thoni Sr. (Ann) and Joseph “Joe” Douglas Thoni (Cindy), her eight grandchildren, Serina (Aaron) Wells, Jennifer “Jenni” (Brandon) Lucy, John “Pete” Thoni III (Kristen), Desiree “Dawn” (Chris) Hale, Robert Jeffrey “Bobby” Thoni Jr. (Mary Grace) Jacquelyne (David) Howard, Lacey Thoni, Shawna Thoni and twelve great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Thoni family plot in Evergreen Garden at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville following the service. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Swiss Society of Nashville.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

