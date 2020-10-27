OBITUARY: Chadwick “Chad” Dorsey

Chadwick Arnold Thomas Jefferson Dorsey, age 27, of Spring Hill, TN formerly of North Vernon, IN and Madison, IN, passed away on October 21, 2020 in Spring Hill, TN.

Chad was born in Seymour, IN to Machelle Ann Redelman and Darrell Dorsey on April 2, 1993. He attended school in North Vernon, IN graduating from Jennings County High School in 2011. He has worked as a Machinist for Integrity Tool and Mold in Pulaski, Tennessee for 3 ½ years. He was a member of the APA Billiards League.

As a young boy Chad enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, wrestling, and football. He loved hunting and mud truck racing and could always be found playing pranks on his family and friends.

At a young age Chad developed a passion for playing pool that carried into adulthood, specifically 9 Ball, but he never stepped back from a game of 8 Ball. He loved tournaments and league play. Chad could be found in the local pool halls several nights a week ready to play and talking smack.

Chad’s larger than life personality, laughter, and smile could light up a room cheering up anyone who needed it. He had an old soul which showed through his love of all genres of music. He could be heard singing loud and proud to both old and new music from country to rap and everything in between. He made friends wherever he went and never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family and never said goodbye or let a phone call end without saying “I love you” and would call you back if you didn’t say it too.

Above all Chad loved spending time with his daughter, Addy. He shared his love of music with her and they could always be heard singing together. He enjoyed making his time with her special with trips to the zoo, daddy-daughter dates to get her pedicures, ice-cream, and most recently a trip for just the two of them to the Great Smokey Mountains where they rode on the alpine coaster over and over.

Chad is preceded in death by his Grandmother Patricia Gail Lewis August 9, 2003: his Grandfather, Tommy Lloyd Dorsey May 6, 2017: and his nephew, Cayden Bryce Gabbard October 13, 2011.

Chad is survived by his daughter Adalyn Jean Dorsey of North Vernon, IN born on June 11, 2014, sisters Brittney Gabbard (Vince) of North Vernon, IN, Emma Dorsey of Spring Hill, TN, Courtney Schultz of Spring Hill, Kara May of North Vernon, IN and brother Derek Ritchie of North Vernon, IN: his parents, Machelle Redelman (David) of North Vernon, IN and Darrell Dorsey (Jeanna) of Spring Hill, TN: his grandparents James and Ruth Giddens, and Mike and Jean Bryan; Aunt and Uncle’s Sherri , Uncle Mark , Scott and Jill his nieces and nephew Caydance Gabbard, Noah Gabbard and Kailey May.

Visitation in Tennessee will be 4:00-6:00pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorial services will be held in Tennessee 6:00pm Friday, October 30, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Spring Hill, TN with Johnnie Spivey of Cornerstone Community Church in Seymour, IN officiating.

Visitation in Indiana will be 4:00-6:00pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church in Seymour, IN.

Memorial services will be held in Indiana 6:00pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church with Johnnie Spivey officiating.

Memorials may be given to Cumberland Heights Recovery Center in Nashville, TN.

The family of Chad wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Spring Hill Police Department, Fire Department, First Responders and Crisis responder.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com