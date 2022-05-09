OBITUARY: Celia Lorene Mahon

Celia Lorene Barnes Mahon of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 5, 2022, in Franklin, Tennessee, she was 97 years old.

Celia was born June 30, 1924, in Courtland, AL to the late Robert Samuel Barnes and Gracie Terry Barnes.

She was a Homemaker and long- time resident of Williamson County. She enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing, and dancing. Celia loved her family dearly, loved being around them, and she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Mahon Jr., sisters, Eva Brown, Robbie Heithcock , Ida Bea Perry, Mildred Barnes, Eunice Greer, Lois Waller, Dora Johnson, infant sister, Carolyn Barnes, brother, Elmer Barnes.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Bill) Avent, son, Robert W. “Bobby” (Alicia) Mahon, Grandchildren, Tommy (Patty) Gatlin, Dewanna (Clayton) Mahon Bierwert, Laura (Casey) Kinnan, Annie (Rickie) Farmer, seven great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren, sisters, Christine Mahon and Frances (Johnny) Hartley; and numerous, loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and a family and friends gathering will be held 2-4:00PM on Thursday May 12, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Mahon Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

