OBITUARY: Cecilia Amara Almon

Cecilia Amara Almon, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated registered nurse, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2023, in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

She was born on July 18, 1957, in Roanoke, Alabama to Cecil Cobb and Mavis Cottle Cobb.

Cecilia had a long and fulfilling career as a registered nurse. She served the community for many years, showcasing her passion for helping others. Her dedication and expertise were admired by many. Cecilia had recently retired as Vice President of Case Management at Gallagher Bassett in Franklin.

Beyond her successful career, Cecilia had a zest for life that was truly inspiring. She found joy in exploring different parts of the world through travel. The beach and mountains held a special place in her heart and she cherished every opportunity to experience their beauty.

Cooking and baking were among Cecilia’s greatest passions. She dedicated countless hours perfecting recipes and delighting her loved ones with mouthwatering creations. Her culinary endeavors brought warmth and happiness to the hearts of those who were lucky enough to taste her delicious dishes.

Above all else, Cecilia treasured her family and took immense pleasure in spoiling her grandchildren. Whether it was cheering them on at baseball games or attending their cheerleading events, she never missed an opportunity to be present in their lives. Her love knew no bounds when it came to showering her family with affection.

Cecilia leaves behind a legacy of love that will forever be remembered by those she touched throughout her life’s journey.

She is survived by her devoted husband, John Almon; sons, Joseph Lee (Mallie) Almon and William John “Bill” (Jennifer) Almon; brother Terry (Mendy) Cobb; granddaughters, Lacey (Brandon) Wingo, Courtney Almon; grandsons, Jacob Almon, Dylan Almon; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Services to celebrate Cecilia’s life will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services located at 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. On November 1, 2023, a visitation will take place from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, followed by a memorial service starting at 4:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers include Russ Cobb, Will Farris, John Smith, Jr., Richard Wooten, Brandon Wingo, Ben Castelman, Alex Lankford and John Krawcyk.

Cecilia will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her compassionate spirit, unwavering love for her family, and dedication to her profession will forever be cherished. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory continue to inspire us to embrace life with love and kindness.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

