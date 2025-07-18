OBITUARY: Cecil Ray Dye

Cecil Ray Dye, 81, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Monday, July 14, 2025, with his beloved wife by his side.

Born in Fillmore, California, Ray was the son of the late James Ray and Geneva Rhea Crites Dye.

A proud veteran, Ray served his country with honor in the U.S. Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division Special Operations. His military career included the unique distinction of cooking for General Westmoreland, a role he took pride in as a licensed chef. His love for cooking was a lifelong joy he shared generously with others.

Ray’s life was defined by his deep faith and service to others. He served as both a pastor and chaplain, offering care, compassion and guidance to countless individuals throughout his life. A member of Harvest Baptist Church, Ray found great purpose in ministry, always putting the needs of others before his own.

He also was a skilled woodworker and artist, spending many peaceful hours crafting pieces and creating beautiful works through wood burning. Whether in the kitchen, the pulpit or his workshop, Ray’s creativity and love for people were evident in all he did.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Brown; and his brother, Ernest Dye (Beverly).

Those left to cherish Ray’s memory are his devoted wife of 43 years, Josephine Dye; his four sons, Jerome Bannister (Candida), Troy Dye (Suzie), Stephen Dye (Tina), and Daniel Dye (Rita); 11 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren.

A life well-lived and a heart that loved deeply – Ray will be remembered as a man of integrity, strength and unwavering devotion.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Burial is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Baptist Church.

Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

