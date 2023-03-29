OBITUARY: Cecil Lawton Cook

Cecil Lawton Cook, age 87 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Born February 12, 1936, in Byrdstown, TN to the late Clyde and Agnes Cook.

Cecil was a middle child of five – four boys and a girl. He was a graduate of Tennessee Technical University with a degree in Agricultural Science. Summer work as a surveyor led to a job with THD (now TDOT) and a lifelong career in the construction industry.

Cecil served as Tennessee Road Builder Association president in 1996, retired from Rogers Group Inc. as Vice President of Bridge Construction in 2003 and joined Wilson & Associates in 2004 retiring fully in December 2022.

Cecil was preceded by his wife Tula Ann Cook. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Baker Cook; sons, Tony Burton, Greg (Kim) Cook, Troy (Kristen) Cook, Ted Cook; grandchildren, Michelle Brewer, Timothy Burton, Jacob Burton, Taylor Rountree; great-grandchildren Dailyn, Ethan, Jasmine, Willow, Caddo, Ari.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rick Shelton officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Internment will take place at 10:00 am Saturday at Mount Zion Cemetery in McMinnville, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Donations in lieu of flowers to:

TRBA – Ollie Otter Child Safety Foundation

213 Rep John Lewis Way N, Ste 100

Nashville, TN 37219

