Cecil Smith, age 56, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2026.

Born on June 26, 1969, in Memphis, Tennessee, Cecil was the son of Cecil Smith, Sr. and Sue Sayles. He was one of many siblings, all of whom preceded him in death.

Cecil lived a life that was anything but ordinary. He carried a fiercely independent spirit and lived much of his life on his own terms. Though this lifestyle came with its struggles, he remained resilient. Beneath the rough edges was a man with a big heart, a loyal spirit, and a deep desire to live freely, even if imperfectly.

He loved music, margaritas and lived for a good time. He had a bold sense of humor and a way of keeping things interesting wherever he went. He was complicated and unapologetically himself.

Funeral Services Provided By Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.