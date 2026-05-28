Cathy Lynn Greene, age 67, of Chapel Hill, TN, passed away on May 21, 2026, in Franklin, TN. Born on March 8, 1959, in Leesburg, FL, she was the daughter of the late Alvin Ray Ponds and Lorraine Owens Ponds. Cathy is preceded in death by her husband, John Newton Greene who passed away in 2025.

Cathy enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandson Jett. You could find them sharing a unique bond with one another and having a care and compassion with each other. When not with her grandson, you could find her out at yard sales and finding items to spoil her grandson. One of her many enjoyments in life was traveling and going on vacation.

Cathy is survived by her son, Jeremy (Jessica Guthrie) Greene of Columbia, TN; grandchild, Jett Greene of Columbia, TN; and a brother, Dale Ponds of Woodruff, SC.

There will be no services per the request of Cathy.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN. 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.